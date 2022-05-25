Drivers killed in two-car crash named as police renew witness appeal

Diana Roberts and Paul Pittam both died in the crash

Paul Pittam, aged 71, from Stafford and Diana Roberts, aged 79, from Newport, both died at the scene after their vehicles collided on the A518 Newport Road near to Aqualate at around 2pm on Saturday, April 23.

Mr Pittam was driving a red Hyundai and while Mrs Roberts was in an orange Mini Cooper S.

Medics in an ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene to find both drivers in a critical condition, but were unable to save them.

Diana Roberts

In a tribute Mrs Roberts' family said: "Diana Roberts - beloved wife of John, and sister to Nicholas, Jane and Sally.

"Loved by all of her nephews and nieces, Diana will be missed by all."

Mr Pittam’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Paul Pittam

The families of both drivers are being supported by specialist officers.

Staffordshire Police has released the names of both drivers as it continues to appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

Speaking last month, a spokesman for the force said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics a man, aged 71, who was the driver and single occupant of the Hyundai, and a woman, aged 79, who was the driver and single occupant of the Mini, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

"No other vehicles are believed to be involved at this stage."