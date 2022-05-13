Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lord Newport to get married

By Mark AndrewsSouth StaffordshirePublished:

The Earl of Bradford's son is to marry his Latvian fiancee tomorrow..

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/09/2020..Pics on the Bradford Estate by Weston Park, for a feature with Viscount Alexander Newport. Up at Meashill Farm Tong..
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/09/2020..Pics on the Bradford Estate by Weston Park, for a feature with Viscount Alexander Newport. Up at Meashill Farm Tong..

Alexander, Viscount Newport will marry real estate consultant Eliza Liepina after becoming engaged in December 2020.

Lord Newport, 42, is the eldest son of Richard, the 7th Earl of Bradford, whose ancestral home is Weston Park, at Weston-under-Lizard on the Staffordshire-Shropshire boundary near Shifnal.

He is manager of Bradford Estates.

Rob Paul, estates director at Bradford Estates said: “Lord Newport and his fiancée, Eliza Liepina, are due to get married this weekend surrounded by friends and family and are looking forward to continuing their life together here at Bradford Estates.

“All of their team wish them a lifetime of happiness.”

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News