Lord Newport to get married

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/09/2020..Pics on the Bradford Estate by Weston Park, for a feature with Viscount Alexander Newport. Up at Meashill Farm Tong..

Alexander, Viscount Newport will marry real estate consultant Eliza Liepina after becoming engaged in December 2020.

Lord Newport, 42, is the eldest son of Richard, the 7th Earl of Bradford, whose ancestral home is Weston Park, at Weston-under-Lizard on the Staffordshire-Shropshire boundary near Shifnal.

He is manager of Bradford Estates.

Rob Paul, estates director at Bradford Estates said: “Lord Newport and his fiancée, Eliza Liepina, are due to get married this weekend surrounded by friends and family and are looking forward to continuing their life together here at Bradford Estates.