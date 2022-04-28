Notification Settings

Search launched to help find missing Staffordshire woman

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A search has been launched to find a missing Staffordshire woman.

Margaret Bonser has been missing since 10.30am on Wednesday, April 27. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police made an appeal for help with finding Margaret Bonser from Coven Heath.

The force said the 79-year-old was last seen on Ball Lane in the town at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

She is described as white, with a slim build, straight white hair and 5ft tall and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt, navy blue trousers and sandals.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 79-year-old Margaret Bonser from Coven Heath.

"Margaret was last seen on Ball Lane, Coven Heath, at around 10.30am this morning (Wednesday 27 April).

"She is described as white, of a slim build, with short straight white hair and 5ft in height.

"Margaret was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a black shirt, navy blue trousers and sandals.

"Anyone who has seen Margaret or anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Staffordshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 304 of 27 April."

