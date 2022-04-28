Search launched to help find missing Staffordshire woman

Margaret Bonser has been missing since 10.30am on Wednesday, April 27. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police made an appeal for help with finding Margaret Bonser from Coven Heath.

The force said the 79-year-old was last seen on Ball Lane in the town at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

She is described as white, with a slim build, straight white hair and 5ft tall and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt, navy blue trousers and sandals.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 79-year-old Margaret Bonser from Coven Heath.

"Margaret was last seen on Ball Lane, Coven Heath, at around 10.30am this morning (Wednesday 27 April).

"She is described as white, of a slim build, with short straight white hair and 5ft in height.

"Margaret was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a black shirt, navy blue trousers and sandals.