Police launch crackdown on anti-social behaviour after rise in calls in South Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police chiefs have been granted the dispersal order which will allow officers to move people on and reduce the likelihood of crime or disorder.

The powers, which will run until 5pm on Thursday unless extended, will apply to the areas of Landywood Lane and Landywood Skatepark in Great Wyrley.

It follows reports of youths reportedly setting fires and causing damage to the skate park, excessive litter being left and youths being abusive to the public.

Inspector Louise Booker, deputy commander for South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Following an increase in calls from concerned residents and businesses, officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to tackle any instances of crime or anti-social behaviour.

"We understand the impact this behaviour can have on people living in the area, and are continuing to work with partner agencies to tackle issues reported by our communities and encourage parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children are, what they are up to, and who they are with."

The order – granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – allows officers to disperse anyone for the purpose of or reducing the likelihood or members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed, distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

Failing to comply with an order is a criminal offence and police can return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address. They can issue the notices for a period of up to 48 hours and anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action.

The order came into force from 5pm on Tuesday and will run until the same time on Thursday unless extended.