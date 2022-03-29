Inspirational five-year-old leads way on fundraising walk for charity after overcoming blood cancer

Simon Caulton, partner Anjna Mahey and their inspirational daughter Mia Caulton, aged five, along with others on the walk.

Mia Caulton, from Perton, was diagnosed with infantile Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia when she was just seven months old in 2017.

The youngster, who was given a 50 per cent chance of surviving to her fifth birthday, was finally declared cancer-free in March last year.

Now, having reached her fifth birthday in December last year, the youngster has taken part in a special fundraising walk Anders Square, Perton.

She was joined by her parents Simon Caulton and Anjna Mahey and around 80 others in total to mark Blood Cancer UK's Walk of Light.

Ms Mahey said: "The Walk of Light is so poignant for us because she was a baby who learned to take her first steps in hospital – she marked her first birthday in hospital, too.

"She left as a toddler who walked out, so now – aged five – to be able to walk to raise awareness of blood cancer is incredible. What's even more poignant is that she was given a 50/50 chance of surviving.

"We're very strong advocates of what the science has done which is why we've done the fundraising. The walk only started last year for Blood Cancer UK, and this year with the whole community, it was really special.

"People really got behind it. About 70 or 80 people ended up coming, lots of people stopped us to donate money as well. All of her friends came and we had the local shops too, who've helped raise money and awareness."

But what did Mia think? "She had a really good time, all of her friends were there with their lanterns and glow sticks – they were out in the dark when they probably should've been in bed, so she really enjoyed it," her mother said.

The youngster spent her first birthday, Christmas and New Year receiving hospital treatment and has spent her "very early years" in isolation which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning it was "very special" for her to see her friends there.

And Ms Mahey was full of praise for local businesses – including the likes of Cafe 29 and C&L Foods – and the community who came together to make the event "really special". Cafe 29 helped to fundraise for the event whilst C&L foods gave out sweets on the day, with staff from Sainsbury's even coming together to donate hot pizza to those who completed the walk.

"We wanted it to be a community affair and that's what our local community created for us," she said. "Small independent shops really went out of their way to help – it's been really lovely, and it's been made extra special by the local community."

A total of £1,200 was raised for Blood Cancer UK through the walk, which started at around 6.30pm on Friday and finished at around 7.20pm. The aim was to help Blood Cancer UK fund research into treatment to help other children and their families.

And, after undergoing chemotherapy and other treatment, Mia remains a "very energetic and happy little girl".

"She's a formidable little force – she's got an incredible energy, she's an incredible child and I'm honoured to be her mom," the mother added.