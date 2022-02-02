Six-year-old boy hit by two cars no longer in critical care

The six-year-old is no longer in critical care

The incident took place near St John's Primary Academy in Essington, South Staffordshire, during the school run on Monday.

The boy was hit first by a white Kia, then by a grey Renault Clio on Brownshore Lane at around 3.40pm.

Currently no arrests have been made and both drivers are assisting with enquiries.

Officers closed Brownshore Lane at the junction of Hobnock Road while the emergency services attended the scene.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the boy was taken to hospital by land ambulance. His injuries were described yesterday as "life-threatening" but he no longer requires critical care.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 410 of January 31.