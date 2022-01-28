Ribbon artwork is a beacon of church's resilience

Reverend Marg Mattocks and Annie Fletcher

But for Reverend Marg Mattocks, of St Nicholas Church in Codsall, it was a problem she was determined to face head-on.

She said: "Churches had to figure out: how can we still be a church when we're shut? How can we still give support?"

While people couldn't come into the church, Marg knew they could still provide a healing place for the community.

For the last two Christmases, St Nicholas Church has set up an outdoor Christmas Tree and invited people to put a ribbon on it to remember a loved one or mark an important celebration.

They did the same at Easter with a ribbon arch, and now Reverend Mattocks has decided to encourage the congregation to weave the ribbons into a community art installation, which she hopes will be ready for Easter.

She said: "Lockdown has created such a lot of stories and I think it's important people tell them to get them out of their system.

"The ribbons caught people's imagination and each one had such a personal and unique story – that was amazing."

While some people marked their losses on the tree, others commemorated their celebrations.

One family lost four members in one year to circumstances not involved with Covid-19, and they marked their grief on the tree.

And one woman whose beloved dog had just died placed its lead on the tree instead of a ribbon.

But there was still joy to be found at Christmas, as one couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a ribbon on the tree.

The reverend, who comes from Wednesfield, said: "The whole spectrum of community life settled on that tree."

Over March, people are invited to weave the ribbons into squares or crosses to make a community art installation for the church.

St Nicholas Church will be open from 3-4pm on Wednesdays so people can weave ribbons together.

The church hopes events like these can continue on past the pandemic, with some one-off occasions now becoming weekly affairs.

The 60-year-old reverend added: "We did a food bank collection for Harvest Festival but people got so passionate and wanted to carry it on, so now we do it every week.