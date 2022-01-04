Co-op in Wombourne. Photo: Google

The three offenders entered the store on Giggetty Lane, Wombourne, shortly after 6pm on Sunday, armed with weapons including machetes and tools.

Witnesses reported they approached the cashier and made threats before taking £1,000 cash along and cigarettes during the raid.

Two men in their 30s tried to prevent the group from leaving the scene, suffering minor injuries before the robbers fled in a white Honda Civic before police arrived.

Staffordshire Police has now launched investigation an investigation.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident and have asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage or information relating to the robbery to contact them.