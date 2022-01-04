Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men injured trying to stop armed robbers at Womborne Co-op store

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

Two members of the public were injured trying to stop armed robbers from leaving a Co-op store.

Co-op in Wombourne. Photo: Google
Co-op in Wombourne. Photo: Google

The three offenders entered the store on Giggetty Lane, Wombourne, shortly after 6pm on Sunday, armed with weapons including machetes and tools.

Witnesses reported they approached the cashier and made threats before taking £1,000 cash along and cigarettes during the raid.

Two men in their 30s tried to prevent the group from leaving the scene, suffering minor injuries before the robbers fled in a white Honda Civic before police arrived.

Staffordshire Police has now launched investigation an investigation.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident and have asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage or information relating to the robbery to contact them.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 490 of January 2. Alternatively, contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News