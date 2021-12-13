South Staffordshire College staff celebrate after receiving a ‘good’ status rating from Ofsted after inspection

South Staffordshire College staff celebrate the ‘good’ rating from inspectors Ofsted.

A team of ten inspectors visited South Staffordshire College – which has sites in Cannock, Lichfield, Rodbaston and Tamworth – last month to conduct a four day assessment looking at all areas of college provision.

In the report published last week, the college was judged to be "good" in numerous categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, and provision for learners with high needs.

Inspectors noted that "leaders and teachers have high expectations of learners and apprentices’ and have created “inviting and well-resourced environments to learn and practice skills".

The Ofsted report stated that "teachers know their learners very well and work closely with support staff to meet their individual needs".

It also highlighted that "as a result of well-planned and productive work-experience placements, learners on study programmes develop a good understanding of the world of work".

Ofsted also acknowledged "the effective relationships built with, and investment secured from, the local enterprise partnerships and local authority.

"This has allowed leaders to make significant investment into a range of projects to teach the skills most in demand," said inspectors.

To improve Ofsted says college leaders must ensure that all apprentices who need English and mathematics as part of their course receive high-quality teaching to help them develop the skills swiftly and achieve the qualifications within the planned time frame.

The inspectors say leaders must make sure teachers quickly identify gaps in learners’ and apprentices’ knowledge including maths and English, give adult learners guidance about next steps so they can make informed career choices and give students the knowledge to protect themselves from extremist activity in their local communities.

Chief Executive Principal of South Staffordshire College Claire Boliver said: “I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised South Staffordshire College as a ‘good’ provider.