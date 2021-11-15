Baby taken to hospital after car rolls over in crossroads crash

By Nathan RoweSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A baby boy and a man have been taken to hospital after a car rolled over in a crash on Monday morning.

Overturned car at Histons Hill and Elliotts Lane, Codsall
The infant was treated at the scene after a red Jeep Renegade and a black Jaguar XJ collided at around 10.25am, leaving the red Jeep on its roof at the junction of Histons Hill and Elliotts Lane, Codsall.

Officers from Staffordshire Police and a Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service crews attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a road traffic collision on the junction of Histons Hill and Elliotts Lane, Codsall at around 10.25am this morning.

"It is reported a red Jeep Renegade and a black Jaguar XJ were involved in the collision.

"An infant was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for further checks. A man has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Anyone with information, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 188 of November 15. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Staffordshire Police has been approached for comment.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

