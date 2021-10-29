Conservatives hold seats in district council by-elections

By Peter MadeleySouth StaffordshirePublished:

The Conservatives have held two seats in district council by-elections.

Two by-elections were held in South Staffordshire
The party regained the Wombourne South East and Kinver seats in polls that were held on Thursday night by South Staffordshire District Council.

In Wombourne South East, where the turnout was 23 per cent, Mark Evans held off the challenge of the Green Party's Claire McIlvenna to win by a majority of 47.

He succeeds Councillor Reginald Williams, who died in August.

The Kinver by-election was held following the death of Councillor Brian Edwards.

Geoffrey Sisley won for the Tories with a majority of more than 700. The turnout was 20 per cent.

The Conservatives continue to control the authority.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star.

