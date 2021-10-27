Investigation launched after 12-year-old verbally abused racially in Featherstone

The incidents happened in this location, police have said. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The victim, who was walking at the time, was approached by three males aged between 16 and 17 close to Brooklime Gardens in Featherstone.

The girl, who is black, was racially abused by the youths on two occasions, between 8am and 8.10am on October 18 and October 19, police say.

The incidents have left the victim distressed and fearful – with officers now conducting patrols of the area as they launched an appeal for help.

They have urged anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the incidents to get in touch with them as they revealed the men's descriptions.

The first male is described as white, aged about 16, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short and straight brown hair. He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with black Nike trainers. The tracksuit has three white stripes running vertically down the side of each leg. He was also wearing a gold neck chain.

The second youth is described as being white, aged about 17, around 5ft 7ins tall, of athletic build with curly black hair on the top of his head while the sides are shaved short. He was wearing a navy-blue Nike tracksuit, Nike Air Force 1 trainers and a gold neck chain.

And the third male is described as being white, aged about 16, around 5ft 11ins tall, of athletic build, with gelled hair swept to one side and parted on the left. He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with black Air Force 1 trainers.

Anyone who can help identify these males or may have information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 630 of October 19.