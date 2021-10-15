The Waggon & Horses pub, Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne

The Marston's scheme for land behind the Waggon and Horses pub on Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne, was initially thrown out by planners at South Staffordshire Council last year due to concerns over noise.

However, an appeal by the brewery to the Planning Inspectorate has been successful after an amended scheme was put forward.

As part of the development the pub's beer garden will be moved and reduced in size. There will also be changes to the car park and a new access road built off Waterdale.

The Planning Inspectorate said in a letter: "Planning permission is granted for the erection of nine dwellings and associated works, including the re-location of the beer garden and re-configuration of the pub car park."

The scheme was previously rejected in June 2020 after council planners said that living so close to the pub would have a "significant observed adverse effect" on residents due to "noise and disturbance".

Land behind The Waggon & Horses pub in Wombourne, which has been earmarked for homes

At the time planners also said it failed to comply with both the local development strategy and the National Planning Policy Framework.

However, the inspectorate gave it the green light subject to conditions, including that the pub does not have live music on site or show films in the outdoor area.

A number of residents submitted formal objections to the scheme, with many citing invasion of privacy, congestion on the roads and added noise as the main reasons.

Alison Wilkinson said: "As a family, we are very concerned with the amount of traffic and noise the nine dwellings are going to bring.

"The road you plan to have will be a health and safety hazard and an accident waiting to happen.

"The current wildlife will be affected due to the type of buildings you propose and the amount of land you plan to take for yet more houses in Wombourne.