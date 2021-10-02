Stolen motorbike found hidden in woods under M6

The Ducati bike was recovered in woodland near the M6. Photo: South Staffordshire Police

The motorbike, a Ducati valued at £8,000, was stolen from Dingle Road in Wombourne at around 11.30pm on Friday.

Neighbourhood officers from South Staffordshire Police were able to search for the vehicle using information from a tracker fitted to the vehicle, which pointed them towards the Great Barr area.

The bike was eventually found in woodland underneath the M6 and is now set to be examined by the forensics team.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A Ducati Motorbike, valued at £8,000, was stolen from Dingle Road, Wombourne at 11:30pm on Friday, October 1.

"Luckily the owner had a tracker fitted to the vehicle and due to the information this was able to provide, South Staffs neighbourhood officers Pc Rackham and Pc Watling responded across the border to the Great Barr area of Birmingham.

"After an area search, the bike was subsequently located in woodland underneath the M6, all within three hours of the initial report being made.