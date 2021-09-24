New petrol station plans approved for former filling station site

The filling station site on the A5 Watling Street near Stretton and Brewood. Photo: Google Maps

South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application for a replacement filling station at Stretton Garage, as well as an extended canopy, convenience store and car wash, at a meeting on September 21.

The previous filling station is believed to have been decommissioned in 2006, a report to the committee said, and the Watling Street site, located between Stretton and Brewood, has since been used for vehicle sales, repairs and an MOT station.

There have been a “significant” number of objections submitted to the council from residents. Brewood Parish Council and Lapley, Stretton and Wheaton Aston Parish Council have also raised concerns about road safety, the development’s impact on the Green Belt and the raising of the canopy which has already taken place.

Ward councillor Wendy Sutton told the committee: “My prime objection to this application is on the basis of serious road safety concerns. There would be an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

“County Highways have provided data that indicates there has been no reported injury or fatal road collisions over the past five years, but I think that might not be the case.

“The stretch of the A5 at this location is narrow, it is on the brow of a hill with reduced visibility. It already has double white lines installed to prevent overtaking as there is a T-junction at Horsebrook Lane and directly opposite the site entrance a T-junction at School Lane.

“This section has already been speed-reduced to 50mph to improve road safety. Egress and entry to a service station will further complicate matters.”

The extended canopy has sparked fears from local residents that lorries may use the filling station. But the applicant has confirmed the site would not serve heavy goods vehicles, the report added.

Nazia Shah, who spoke in support of the application at Tuesday’s meeting, said: “The principle for this site’s use as a petrol filling station is already well-established. The few nearby occupants will have experience of a certain level of activity coming from the site.

“The retail unit would be open between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 9pm Sundays and bank holidays. These hours are not dissimilar to the filling station and associated sales area which previously operated on the site and are considered in keeping with the residential area.