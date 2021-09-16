New council leader ready for 'tsunami of challenges'

The new leader of a district council says he is prepared for the "tsunami of challenges" the authority will face over the coming years.

Councillor Lees is the new leader of South Staffordshire District Council
Councillor Roger Lees was appointed as leader of South Staffordshire District Council at a meeting earlier this week.

The Conservative councillor for Himley and Swindon has succeeded Councillor Brian Edwards, who died in August following a short illness.

Mr Lees, who was first elected to the council in May 2007 and has served as deputy leader for the last eight years, said he was looking forward to carrying on "the fantastic work already done by the council and our partners to make South Staffordshire a great place to work, live in and visit".

He said: "I’d like to pay tribute to our former leader Brian Edwards who achieved many great things for the people of South Staffordshire. Brian was a great public servant and leader and will be a hard act to follow.

"As a council we face a tsunami of challenges over the next few years but by working together with colleagues in the public, private and voluntary sector we will continue to focus on our priorities so that communities age well, have a thriving local economy and the district remains a safe place to live.

“We will continue to provide and deliver excellent local services for our residents whilst ensuring we offer good value for money for local tax payers. Our work to strengthen the local economy, attract more investment to the area and make sure people have access to good quality jobs also remains a priority.

“We must remain connected with the people we serve, supporting those who depend on us and continue to work together towards our vision of having vibrant communities where everyone can prosper and lead a happy and healthy life.”

Councillor Rita Heseltine has been appointed as deputy leader, while Councillor Terry Mason will take Councillor Lees' place as cabinet member for planning and business enterprise.

A new role of assistant cabinet member for planning has been created and will be held by Councillor Victoria Wilson.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

