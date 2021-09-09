Car driver dies after crash with coach near Himley

Tom Lane, Bobbington. Photo: Google

The two vehicles collided in Tom Lane, Bobbington, near Himley, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man, the car driver, critically injured.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent, where they were joined by a Midlands Air Ambulance team.

Despite their best efforts, the medics were unable to save the car driver and he died at the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival we discovered the car driver, a man, in a critical condition.

“Crews immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene," the spokesman said.

Another man, who was driving the coach, was assessed and discharged at the scene.