Animal cruelty concerns over Staffordshire turkey farm plan

Holt Farms has lodged plans with South Staffordshire District Council for four turkey rearing buildings at Toft Farm in Levedale Road, Stafford.

But a petition against the plans for the site, not far from Penkridge, gathered 1,300 signatures within 24 hours of being set up on Sunday. And protesters said they are even to stage a demonstration in Wolverhampton city centre later this month.

Residents have raised concerns over the impact it will have on traffic, health and safety and claims it is cruel to animals. The site sits 1.5miles away from St Leonard's First School.

Charlie Ward, of Coppenhall, Penkridge, set up the petition. She said: "It is very important that South Staffordshire Council listens to local residents wishes when they object to farms such as this being built. There are many reasons why such a large number of people have signed in agreement."

A demonstration has been organised for December 16 in Wolverhampton city centre against the plans.

A representative of Holt Farms was unavailable to comment but a planning application put forward by Ian Pick Associates, a specialist agricultural planning consultant, on behalf of the firm, reads: 'The reality of feeding the population of the UK in a sustainable way means that it is necessary for there to be construction of more modern, increasingly efficient buildings.'

“Another social benefit of the scheme is that it provides employment security local people who live in the countryside and in doing so helping to retain the vibrancy of the community." If approved, the plans will see two jobs created.

Councillor Isabel Ford, who represents the Penkridge North East and Acton Trussell ward, said: "I understand that people have decided to express their concern due to animal cruelty and we have also recently seen plans for a poultry farm approved in the area."