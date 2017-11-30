CCTV appeal after 76-year-old is assaulted on Codsall bus

Staffordshire Police want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be responsible for the assault, which took place on Monday October 20.

The pensioner was travelling on the Number five bus to Codsall when he was assaulted and left with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We would like to have a chat with the man pictured, as we believe he is responsible for the assault. If you know the man or witnessed the attack, please call 101 quoting incident number 804 of October 20."