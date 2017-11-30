Menu

CCTV appeal after 76-year-old is assaulted on Codsall bus

By Jack Averty | South Staffordshire | News | Published:

A 76-year-old has been assaulted on a bus in Codsall, sparking a police appeal.

The man police want to speak to

Staffordshire Police want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be responsible for the assault, which took place on Monday October 20.

The pensioner was travelling on the Number five bus to Codsall when he was assaulted and left with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We would like to have a chat with the man pictured, as we believe he is responsible for the assault. If you know the man or witnessed the attack, please call 101 quoting incident number 804 of October 20."

