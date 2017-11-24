Staffordshire zoo undergoing winter revamp

Pens and enclosures are being torn down and rebuilt at the Animal Zone based at South Staffordshire College.

The Rodbaston campus is home to more than 700 animals ranging from crocodiles to lemurs and has served as a teaching unit for animal care students since 2009.

It is also open to the public on weekends and school holidays, but now having closed for the next few months volunteers and staff are taking the opportunity to improve the site.

The work started around a month ago and they are simply trying to rebuild as many parts of the zoo as possible, one enclosure at a time, between now and when it re-opens some time in February.

Beth Watkin, deputy animal centre manager, said: "We started last month as soon as we closed for the winter and we are just going to keep going until we are happy.

"We have rebuilt the enclosure for our Coati and we have built another barn owl aviary.

"There is no real checklist, we are just going to try and do as much as possible while we are closed.

"We are doing it all on a bit of a shoe-string as well.

"It is an exciting time for us and we are looking forward to making things better.

"No-one knows we are here, we are primarily an animal care college for students but we are also open to the public as well."

The zoo also welcomes any donations of animal enrichment items as well as anyone willing to offer a pair of helping hands.

Visit www.southstaffs.ac.uk/animal-zone for more information.