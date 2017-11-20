Real Deal campaign targets rogue dealers in south Staffordshire

In the run-up to Christmas, the county council’s trading standards team, is urging more to get on board.

The campaign aims to promote a fair and safe trading environment, including ensuring markets are free from counterfeit goods. The campaign brings together councils, market operators, traders, industry groups and copyright and trademark owners.

Markets in Cannock, both indoor and outdoor, Penkridge and Lichfield are all signed up to the Real Deal campaign, as are car boot organisers at Ashwood, near Kinver, and Stourbridge Rugby Club.

Now the county council has received recognition from the national campaign organisers as a result of its successful running in Staffordshire.

The council's communities leader Gill Heath said: “The Real Deal campaign has been a huge success in Staffordshire thanks to the hard work and commitment of event organisers and our trading standards team.

"This is undoubtedly creating a better business environment at these events, making them more attractive places to go and giving customers peace of mind when they shop. Event organisers are working hard to ensure theirs are fake free and are sending out a clear message that they will not tolerate irresponsible traders.

“Counterfeit goods can cause real harm, for example if they are cosmetic or electrical items and they also damage our economy. It is in everyone’s interests to combat the sale of such goods and it is important we all work together to do this. We’re now asking other market and car boot event organisers across the county to get on board and sign up."

Patricia Lennon, co-ordinator of the Real Deal scheme nationally said: “Staffordshire Country Council and the event organisers it is working with have demonstrated a long-term commitment to ensure these venues are fake-free. This means they can protect shoppers, traders and local businesses from the harm caused by counterfeit goods.”

Across the UK, around 500 markets and car boot fairs have signed the Real Deal charter. Anyone wanting more information should go to www.realdealmarkets.co.uk