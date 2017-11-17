Hooded teens shove heavily pregnant woman to ground in robbery attempt

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Thursday when the victim, who is eight months pregnant, was walking along Park Avenue in Wombourne.

Three teenage males on bikes approached her, demanded cash and then shoved her to the ground.

They fled the area empty-handed.

All three were around 17-years-old and had their hoods up.

One was white, thin, with brown eyes and a bandage on his right hand. He was wearing a black tracksuit and was riding a black BMX bike.

The two others were dressed in grey tracksuits with scarves around their mouths.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101.