Inquest opened into death of former headteacher accused of sex offences

Thomas McDowall, a former head at Willenhall's Pool Hayes Academy, was found dead in Staffordshire after failing to turn up for his jury trial on December 19.

The 41-year-old was standing trial at at Stafford Crown Court for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media in 2022. He had been in court on December 18 when the jury was sworn in, but failed to return the next day.

The charges were not related to any student at the Castle Drive school.

McDowall, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, denied the allegations.

No cause of death has been given and the inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.