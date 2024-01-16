40,000 special edition crisps hand-cooked by Staffordshire farm on sale to help charity Atlantic rowers

Anthony Froggatt, owner of the award-winning Just Crisps and Just Oil brand, has produced 40,000 special edition packets of crisps in support of farmer Rod Adlington and the Brightsides crew, who put their oars to water on January 3 in aid of the Get A-Head Charitable Trust and Meningitis Now.

The crisps, which are hand-cooked at the Froggatt family farm in Rugeley, have been packaged in bags with special stickers to raise awareness of the Brightsides and a QR code which enables people to donate directly to the cause.

They are now in the process of being distributed to pubs, farm shops, delis and independent retailers across the UK.

Anthony said: “We really hope that when people see the stickers they will be interested enough to scan the QR code to find out more about the Brightsides and this amazing challenge.

“I’ve known Rod for about 15 years and when I heard he was going to row across the Atlantic, my first thought was ‘typical Rod’. He’s always looking for a challenge and this will certainly be that.

One of the special edition packets of crisps

“I think he and the rest of the crew are extremely brave and we wanted to do something to show our support for them as well as help them raise awareness and vital funds for these two incredible charities.”

Anthony grows all his own potatoes on site at Wade Lane Farm and it’s taken approximately six tons of potatoes to produce 40,000 special edition packets for the Brightsides.

Rod, an award-winning turkey farmer from Solihull and owner of Adlington Ltd, said before his departure that he was blown away with the generosity shown by Anthony and his team.

He said: “We are so very grateful for Anthony’s support in helping us to raise awareness of the Brightsides and our adventure. He’s gone to great lengths to produce these special edition packets and we cannot thank him enough.

“Just Crisps are sold UK-wide in a variety of outlets and it’s amazing to think that people might be talking about our challenge with friends in the pub whilst they enjoy a pint and packet of crisps.

"Hopefully they’ll think what we’re doing is worthy of a small donation.”

Rod, whose son Barney died of meningitis at the age of three within 24 hours of being diagnosed, is joined by crew members Guy Minshall, a farmer from Kenilworth, Alex Perry, a paratrooper with the British Army, and Anna Williams, a vet from Lancashire, for the cross-Atlantic row from Lanzarote to Antigua.

The foursome departed Lanzarote on January 3 and it’s expected to take them several weeks to complete the challenge.

The 3,000 mile journey forms part of the Atlantic Dash Race – one of the toughest rowing regattas in the world – and the Brightsides are up against two other teams as they attempt to navigate 40ft waves in their specially-designed rowing boat Mrs Nelson.

The crew will sleep for just 90 minutes at a time.

The challenge, which aims to raise a minimum of £250,000 for charity, has already won the support of Coventry-based commercial property specialists Bromwich Hardy, UK law firm Lodders Solicitors and numerous other businesses.

To find out more about the Brightsides or to make a donation visit thebrightsidesrow.com

People can also follow their journey via the Facebook page at facebook.com/brightsidesatlanticrow