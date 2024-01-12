Swimming pool closes after burst water pipe causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The equipment was destroyed today in Rugeley Leisure Centre’s pool plant room – responsible for keeping the water clean and safe.

Specialist electrical engineers have been called in to assess the damage.

However, with the main motherboard needing replacing along with extensive re-wiring, and replacement of some specialist equipment, the leak has caused significant damage.

Insurers are also assessing the cost of damage caused ahead of work starting on repairs.

Neil Hutchinson, MD at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), which manages Rugeley Leisure Centre on behalf of Cannock Chase Council, said: “We’re devastated by this incident.

"There’s never a good time for something like this to happen, but this is one of our busiest times of year, and we genuinely feel for our customers.

"We’re doing everything we can to get this resolved with our insurance company so that work can start immediately and get the pool back up and running as soon as possible.”

IHL has promised that customers will be informed of a reopening date as soon as insurers have authorised costs associated with the repairs.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will be contacting customers directly and offering alternative interim arrangements, including taking swimming lessons and public swimming at Chase Leisure Centre and specially designed exercise classes to substitute for those missing out on aqua aerobics.

It will also be offering gym assessments and advice for people who normally prefer to work out in the water.

IHL’s ‘Join One, Use Them All Membership’ means customers can access Chase Leisure Centre as part of their membership.

Councillor Jo Elson, portfolio leader for community wellbeing at Cannock Chase Council said: “This burst pipe has caused an incredible amount of electrical damage and needs to be fully repaired before the pool can reopen safely.

"The team at IHL has our full support in trying to reopen Rugeley Pool as quickly, and as soon as it is safe to do so.”