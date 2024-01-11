Police confirm death at lake near to pub in Staffordshire village

The Horns at Slitting Mill near Rugeley made an announcement today that it was closing until 5pm.

It said: "Due to an incident today at The Lake that we share our grounds with, we are currently remaining closed for the police and respect. No one to use our carpark please today until after 5pm

"We shall re-open at 5pm today. Please call 01889 577608."

The lake sits next to the pub, which is on the main road towards Hednesford and Rugeley.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman confirmed their had been a death but said it was non suspicious.