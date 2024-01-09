Driver arrested on drink driving charge after "erratic" driving

The shift 5 response officers from Staffordshire Police stopped the vehicle on Horse Fair in Rugeley on Monday evening after spotting some questionable driving.

The driver was breathalysed and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after providing a positive breath sample.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Last night, shift 5 response officers stopped a vehicle near to Horse Fair in Rugeley after witnessing some questionable driving.

"The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after providing a positive breath sample."