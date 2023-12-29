Man, 32, arrested after cocaine worth £8,500 found at Rugeley property

An address was searched at just after 5.30pm on Thursday and officers found the cocaine in a number of carrier bags and snap seal bags. They also found scales and a mobile phone.

All the drugs as well as the scales and mobile phone were seized.

A 32-year-old Rugeley man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Staffordshire Police launched a major crackdown this year called Operation Target to protect those who are most vulnerable and go after those responsible for offences including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.