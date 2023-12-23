Former headteacher found dead after missing child sexual communication trial

Thomas McDowall, 41, was due in the dock at Stafford Crown Court for the first day of evidence on Tuesday after attending the previous day when the jury was chosen.

Due to his absence a bench warrant was issued and Staffordshire Police officers were sent to his home in Rugeley to arrest him.

McDowall faced three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media between August and October last year.

The 41-year-old had been principal at Pool Hayes Academy, Willenhall, before stepping down after his alleged crimes were investigated by the police.

The academy wrote to parents, explaining the charges did not relate to any student at the school.

The 41-year-old, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, was found dead on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Coroner's Office confirmed an inquest into the circumstances of his death will be held in January.

A spokesman for the coroner's office said: "A date for the inquest has not yet been arranged," but added that it was expected to open in early January.