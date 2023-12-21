Nicked: Dealer tries to sell drugs to cops in unmarked car

He was one of two arrests made today by officers from Cannock Police for offences in Rugeley.

The second arrest happened after officers executed a warrant on an address in the town.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Two males have been arrested in Rugeley for separate drug offences.

"The first male pulled up alongside an unmarked police vehicle and decided to do a drug deal. He is now in custody.

"The second male was arrested following a warrant at an address in Rugeley.

"Our fight against drugs continues."