Much-loved dogs face 'death sentence' if rescue centre can't find new base this month

The Max and George Trust, a Rugeley-based dog rescue, is frantically searching for a new location after being given a final notice at its current base in Ridware Road.

The group, which was founded in 2016, announced that if a site isn't found by December 31, then the dogs that can't be rehomed will be put to sleep.

The appeal started after the group was forced from their original home in Kings Bromley due to the development of the HS2 line.

The dog rescue owners are now frantically looking for help in securing a new location for their animals, launching an urgent appeal for any grounds to rent in the area.

Big Jack was saved from certain death in a Calan Kill Center in Romania and is one dog who is classed as non-rehomable and needs to remain at the trust

Little Jack is another so called 'lifer'. He was thrown from a car and abandoned in the Cannock Wood area

Talking about the appeal, a spokesperson for the group said: "If we can't find a new home for the Trust, not only will 20 unadoptable dogs lose their lives, but the community will also lose a place to surrender their dogs in this cost-of-living crisis.

"All the rescue centres are full, this would be a massive blow for the network as we do all the work alongside one another and support each other where we can.

"The Max and George Trust is so much more than a dog rescue, we are a community."

Along with the appeal, the dogs trust shared a number of images of a few of their rescues.

The appeal, which was launched on Facebook, read: "If you’ve been following our story over the last 5 months you will know that we had to move due to HS2. Amie & Matt at Eastfields reached out to us and kindly offered us the use of their stable and paddocks, which we gratefully accepted.

'Lifer' Yogi is one of their biggest dogs, but is also one of the trusts biggest success stories after they nursed him back to health

Toby, effectionately named 'Scrappy' is one of the dogs looking for a home, he was found in a bucket in a field

"The owners require the land back and we have until the end of December to find a suitable site to house the dogs while we secure a permanent home for the dog rescue.

"The sad reality is if we cannot find a new location in time, the much-loved dogs that can’t be re-homed during this period face a death sentence if we have nowhere to go."

The Facebook post has gained a mass following, with the post being shared over 1,000 times.

Sadie, another 'lifer' who loves all people, but is sadly very dog reactive

Olwyn Bennett, who posted on the page, said: "We adopted our gorgeous 13-year-old dog from Max and George.

"Lauren [a member of the Max and George Trust] was so kind taking in such a gentle old man when his mum and dad had to surrender him. Thank you, Lauren and all of the volunteers at the Trust who 'save' dogs and enable them to have a second chance."

The group have said that suitable grounds will need to be a short-term lease farmland with outbuildings or barns, access to electric and water, a secure yard with hard standings and land to walk the dogs.

For more information, and to tip the group off to possible land, please visit the Max and George Trust website: maxandgeorgetrust.org.uk.