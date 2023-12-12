Man set to stand trial after thousands of pounds of drugs found

Mark Fullard is set to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court in February after officers from Staffordshire Police found him in possession of drugs on Sandy Lane in Rugeley in January.

Officers then searched a house and found more drugs, as well as about £11,000 in cash and the 48-year-old from Rugeley was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and a controlled class C drug.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with drug supply offences after we found more than £7,000-worth of class A drugs in Rugeley.

"Fullard will appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on February 9."