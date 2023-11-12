Staffordshire garden building firm asks for permission to use unit as new base

UK Garden Buildings in Rugeley has applied for the licence to take over the unit at Beacon Business Park on Weston Road in Stafford and use it as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and five trailers.

The application has been made to the Traffic Commissioner in Leeds, which has put out a notice for any organisations wishing to post comments or objections to do so within 21 days of the notice (by November 30).

Anyone looking to make a comment or objection can do so by emailing the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds.