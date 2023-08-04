Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for man who's gone missing from Rugeley

By Daniel Walton

Police are "becoming increasingly concerned" over the whereabouts of a missing Staffordshire man.

Have you seen 43-year-old Richard?
Have you seen 43-year-old Richard?

Richard, 43, from Rugeley, was last seen just before 6.15pm yesterday.

He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build with a shaven head and stubble.

Richard was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top and black trainers.

Staffordshire Police said Richard also has connections in the Northfield area of Birmingham.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 604 of August 3.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800555111

