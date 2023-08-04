Have you seen 43-year-old Richard?

Richard, 43, from Rugeley, was last seen just before 6.15pm yesterday.

He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build with a shaven head and stubble.

Richard was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top and black trainers.

Staffordshire Police said Richard also has connections in the Northfield area of Birmingham.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 604 of August 3.