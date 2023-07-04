Go-ahead for bungalow despite objections from parish councillors

Cannock Chase District Council

Members of Cannock Chase Council approved the plans for a four-bedroom detached bungalow at Attlee Crescent, Rugeley, on Wednesday.

Previous proposals to build a home on the land were approved in 2010 and 2017. But Brereton and Ravenhill Parish Council objected to the latest application.

The parish council’s objection letter said: “The proposed development would be town cramming. With the large housing development on the former Rugeley Power Station site there is no need to accept town cramming in order to meet housing need.

“There is already a serious parking problem in Attlee Crescent – the proposed development would exacerbate this. There is no answer to this problem, other than reducing the size of the green in Attlee Crescent which would harm the amenities of residents.”

The proposals were recommended for approval by planning officers however ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. And committee members voted in favour of the development after going on a site visit.

Councillor Val Jones said: “It’s in the corner of the crescent in what I see as a large piece of land – an almost double garden at the back. It has two parking spaces and I haven’t got any objections.”

Councillor Alan Pearson said: “Bungalows are extremely rare – not many people build bungalows now.”