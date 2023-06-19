Rugeley pupils preparing for Summer Lovin' with Grease production

Summer Lovin' at The Hart School

The Hart School production is the second show to be staged by the school following the pandemic.

Principal Ms Rachael Sandham said: “Our whole school productions are always a highlight of our performing arts calendar, and our students are working hard on perfecting their roles in rehearsals, which have been underway since December.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing this lively musical burst into life on stage at The Hart School later this month and it’s wonderful to see pupils already getting excited about performing this energetic, classic musical already.”

She added: “We believe that whole school productions like this are incredibly important for creating lifelong friendships and memories for our students which really celebrate what can be achieved through hard work, determination, resilience, and working together as a team while still allowing individual talents to shine through to their skillset.”

The Rugeley secondary school, which is rated Good by Ofsted, is holding Grease from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23.