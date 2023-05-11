New exhibit explores importance of Rugeley Power Station

New exhibition on Rugeley Power Station. Museum of Cannock Chase. Pictured, Diane Lear-Hargreaves

The new exhibition, on show at the Museum of Cannock Chase, hopes to answer the questions surrounding the significance of the power plant in the surrounding area.

The exhibition opened on Monday, May 1, to critical acclaim, with past workers and power station enthusiasts visiting the museum to explore the history of the Rugeley Power Station.

Louise Rushworth, visitor services assistant at the Museum of Cannock Chase, said: "It has been very popular considering we have only been open a week.

"We have had around 44 people visit this afternoon, which is a lot for a single exhibition. We have even had some past workers of the station turn up and tell us their stories of working there."

The opening of the new exhibition marks the end of a 12-month project researching the history of the iconic landmark.

The services assistant continued: "We used stories from people that worked there when it was functional to help set the scene. This is really a culmination of 12 months of research.

"We have placed decorated water cooling towers around that people have to find, and people can even switch the lights on for the exhibition through the power plant, it's amazing really."

The power station's cooling towers dominated the skyline of Rugeley and were an easily recognisable landmark around the area.

Ms Rushworth continued: "People are really amazed when they come in. I think it is so important to explore the history of this power station, It was and continues to be a huge part of people's lives and the landscape of the area.

"For us a museum it's absolutely wonderful to see people enjoy this exhibit to see people get involved and to hear the stories of those who used to work there."

The family-friendly exhibition includes an interactive section where children can help "turn the lights on" for the people of Rugeley by turning the lights on in the exhibition.

Building work on the Rugeley B power station was completed in 1970, using two 500-megawatt generating sets to produce 8,760,000 megawatts per hour each year.

The four cooling towers of the power station were demolished on June 6, 2021, to make way for an initiative that would see around 2,300 low-carbon homes, an employment space, parkland and an all-through school built on the reclaimed ground.