Plans to build new homes on a former Rugeley school site move forward

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald at the Aelfgar site in Rugeley

Aelfgar School closed in 2011 and has since been demolished. Cannock Chase Council bought the site from Staffordshire County Council in September 2021 and it is now earmarked for housing, along with land from former squash courts and Taylors Lane Car Park.

Outline plans for 58 new homes on the site were passed by the district council’s planning committee in April 2021. The authority is set to retain 19 properties for council housing stock, with the remaining 19 for sale.

On Thursday (January 26) cabinet members heard that a mix of 17 two-bedroom, 10 3-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes was proposed. The Taylors Lane Car Park will close in March and if full planning permission is granted in the spring work could start on the site this summer, with all 58 homes completed by March 2025.

The council housing, which will be funded through the authority’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Capital Programme, is set to be built to “future homes standard” as part of action to tackle climate change and make the district more sustainable in the future. An application is being made to Homes England for Affordable Housing Grant and a development partner will be sought to construct the homes.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure, said “I am delighted that cabinet have agreed this scheme. Affordable housing is in high demand across Cannock Chase, with approximately 1,300 households currently on the list for council housing, and it’s our priority to improve the housing offer across the district.

“These are the first houses to be built to Future Homes Standard, which will incorporate new technologies including air source heat pumps, solar panels, electric car chargers and high levels of insulation to achieve the high energy efficiency ratings in the standard. This will help to improve the carbon footprint of the district.”

Council leader Olivia Lyons said: “I’m delighted to see this coming forward. The site sits within my ward and it has been vacant and derelict for a long time.”