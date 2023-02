Firefighters were called to the blaze in Gorseburn way, Rugeley

Fire crews from Cannock, Rugeley and Stafford were called to Gorseburn Way, Rugeley, just after 10.45pm on Tuesday where they found the blaze at the single-storey home.

A woman, in her 60s, along with three cats were discovered dead at the property.

Police officers attended along with crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.