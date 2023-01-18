Firefighters rush to restaurant blaze after passer-by spots smoke

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the restaurant in Rugeley after reports of a fire

Businesses are being reminded to check their fire safety risks following the blaze.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to La Terrazza Ristorante Italiano, on Lichfield Street, in Rugeley, on Sunday after a witness saw smoke coming from it.

The service sent two crews from Cannock and Rugeley to the scene, equipped with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and arrived at 6.55pm.

Firefighters looked to find the source of the smoke and quickly found a tumble-dryer which had caught fire in the kitchen and which was quickly removed and doused down with water to make it safe.

After clearing the building of excess smoke, the crews quickly found out that the cause was accidental and nobody had been injured.

The tumble drier had been left on to dry tea towels when it caught fire and has been left unattended but the fire did not spread to the surrounding area and the building was not damaged.

Crew manager Mark Downes, who attended the incident, said: “Accidents in the workplace can easily happen, which is why we are taking this opportunity to remind businesses to make sure they regularly check fire safety risks around their property.

“Usually, faulty electrics and equipment are the most common causes of accidental fires in businesses. They can happen without warning and need to be checked frequently to make sure there are no signs of damage or overheating.

“It is vital that a fire risk assessment has been carried out in order to meet the legislations for businesses and to mitigate the risks of them falling victim to accidental fires.”