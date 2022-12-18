Van breaching driving offences pulled over after child spotted on passenger's lap

The van was pulled over by police

Officers from the Staffordshire Police Road Policing Unit stopped the van in Rugeley on Sunday after seeing the child, who was not in a car seat or restrained safely.

The offices then subsequently discovered that the driver had no licence and that the van had no MOT, no working wing mirrors, bald tyres and a cracked windscreen.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Officers from the RPU stopped this vehicle in Rugeley today after noticing a child sitting on the passenger's lap.

"Turns out that the driver also had no license, the van had no MOT, no working wing mirrors, bald tyres and a cracked windscreen."