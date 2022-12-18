Notification Settings

Van breaching driving offences pulled over after child spotted on passenger's lap

By James VukmirovicRugeleyPublished: Last Updated:

A van driver was pulled over by police after being spotted with a child sitting on the lap of a passenger.

The van was pulled over by police

Officers from the Staffordshire Police Road Policing Unit stopped the van in Rugeley on Sunday after seeing the child, who was not in a car seat or restrained safely.

The offices then subsequently discovered that the driver had no licence and that the van had no MOT, no working wing mirrors, bald tyres and a cracked windscreen.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Officers from the RPU stopped this vehicle in Rugeley today after noticing a child sitting on the passenger's lap.

"Turns out that the driver also had no license, the van had no MOT, no working wing mirrors, bald tyres and a cracked windscreen."

The vehicle was seized and the driver charged with numerous offences.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

