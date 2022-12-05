Appeal after car stolen from driveway of home in Rugeley

It follows an increase in reports of vehicle thefts in Staffordshire in the last 12 months.

The incident took place at 6.45pm on November 28, on Tithesbarn Road, with the thief entering the home and finding the car keys.

They got into the dark grey Ford Mondeo and drove the vehicle away, with police enquiries still ongoing to track down the offender.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from Staffordshire Police, said: “Local officers are working hard alongside colleagues in the force’s Roads Policing Unit, Central Motorway Policing Group and fellow officers at West Midlands Police to target those responsible for the thefts.

“We’ve experienced an increase in reports of vehicle thefts in the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months. Analysis has not found any specific causes for this and have shown they are consistent with national upward trend experienced across the UK.

“We are committed to actioning the priorities of our communities and launched a dedicated operation aimed at tackling it back in June this year. Since then, we’ve recovered more than 20 vehicles and arrested over 20 suspects.”

Anyone with information about the Rugeley incident is asked to contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 637 of 28 November. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say offenders are particularly targeting the following models: