Students enjoy buzz of World Cup as they watch England win

The first game for England at the 2022 World Cup saw the Three Lions take on Iran in Group B in the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan with a kick off time of 1pm, right in the middle of the school day.

Despite this, many schools across the region made the decision to screen the game in classrooms, allowing youngsters who may have never seen England play in a World Cup to experience the game and celebrate England's 6-2 win.

Chancel Primary School in Rugeley was one of those putting on the game, with each classroom tuning into the BBC iPlayer to show the action from Qatar.

Pupils at the school were given the choice of whether they wanted to watch the game or find a table to do other activities, with teachers also on hand to ensure pupils behaved themselves and watched the game.

Among those choosing to watch the game with their classmates were Year 6 pupils Lenny Walker, Jacob Cornfield and Archie Chabowski, all three of whom said beforehand that they were excited about seeing the game and seeing their favourite players.

Lenny predicted a 2-0 win to England and said: "I'm feeling really good about this game and I know that Iran are a decent team and could beat most teams, but I don't think they'll beat England.

"My favourite player is Jude Bellingham as I just think he's a really nice player and someone I can look up to."

Jacob said he thought England would win 3-1 and said: "I'm really excited to see England play and it's great to watch it at school because I like the environment around it and all my friends are going to be cheering because they like football as well.

"I like Bukayo Saka because he's really good on the ball with his dribbling and I just think he's a really good player."

Archie saw England winning 3-2 and said: "I feel pretty confident about England and I'm excited to watch it in school as it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch it in school.

"I like all the players as they're all good, but I think Harry Kane could be the best player for England during the world cup."

As the game kicked off, there was a real feeling of excitement in the air, with the pupils in each class chatting away and really getting into the action, especially with every England attack at the start of the game.

Teachers such as Daniel Leese were also watching the game, while simultaneously keeping order in the classroom, and Mr Leese, who predicted a 3-0 England win, said it was a different dynamic to watching the game.

He said: "It's exciting to be able to watch the game with all the children and provide a different dynamic for them with watching the game and so many of them have been excited about this.

"They've been waiting for this day since it was announced what time they'd be playing and with the success of the Lionesses at the Euros, it's just increased the atmosphere and anticipation."

The excitement turned to ecstasy after Jude Bellingham scored the first England goal, with loud cheering and chanting of "England" heard throughout the school and continuing as the goals continued to roll in.

For headteacher Tina Blankley, it was a great opportunity to share the experience of seeing England in the world cup with the pupils.

She said: "It just feels amazing to be able to share this experience with the children and just watching them enjoying the match and the atmosphere is something they're going to remember for so long.