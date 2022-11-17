Elderly man left 'shaken' after distraction burglary

A man knocked the victim's door near Hill Street, Rugeley, at 11.05pm on Tuesday and made the enquiry before he was invited inside the home.

The culprit then stole the man's wallet whilst he was distracted. The bank cards were traced and were found to have been used to purchase goods at the nearby petrol station on Western Springs Road.

The suspect is described as white and in his 30s, wearing a black jacket. Police have carried out door-to-door checks and reassured the victim, who was left shaken but unhurt.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are advising residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us.

"Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage of the Hill Street area at the time of the theft is asked to get in touch with us."