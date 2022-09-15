Notification Settings

Concerns growing for missing Rugeley boy, 13

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are growing increasingly concerned after a 13-year-old went missing from Rugeley on Wednesday.

Have you seen Kyle?

Kyle Lovett was last seen in the Burntwood area at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The teenager is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of a slim build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a Converse logo on the front, navy blue shorts and black skater boots.

He may be wearing a black Velcro cast on his right hand.

Anyone who has seen Kyle or those who may know of his whereabouts are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 543 of 14 September.











