Concerns growing for missing Rugeley boy, 13

Have you seen Kyle?

Kyle Lovett was last seen in the Burntwood area at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The teenager is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of a slim build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a Converse logo on the front, navy blue shorts and black skater boots.

He may be wearing a black Velcro cast on his right hand.