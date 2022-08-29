Plans for new £110,000 toilet block in Rugeley's Elmore Park

New toilets are needed in Elmore Park

Cannock Chase Council's cabinet approved the new toilet block after a feasibility study commissioned in January 2020 recommended the old toilets be demolished.

There has been long running complaints from the community and local councillors concerns about the poor condition of the existing toilets.

Cabinet member for innovation and resources Councillor Rob Hughes said: "It has been long recognised that the toilet facilities at Elmore Park are in a very poor condition. I would like to thank officers for finding a solution that has been an ongoing problem for both Rugeley Members and the community.

"The building is not only dated but doesn’t meet the current standards required. I strongly believe that having public toilet facilities, will encourage more people to use the park, which will in turn help to improve both their physical and mental health.

The toilets are near the entrance of the park and near a bus stop which means they are popular with park users and those waiting for a bus.

The kiosk within the current building has been closed for several years and the inside is frequently the target of vandals.

In a report to cabinet, council officers said: "Internally the toilet facilities and building have regularly suffered from extensive vandalism and anti-social behaviour requiring regular repair and maintenance.

"On average, circa £1,000 per annum has been spent on keeping these toilets in working order."

The approved plans recommended demolishing the existing toilet block and replacing it with one male and one female block, with both toilets being classified as accessible.

The new toilets would be fully compliant with the current building regulations and will be "designed to meet the requirements of a low carbon future".

However, council officers warned councillors finding a company to build the toilets within budget is not a foregone conclusion.