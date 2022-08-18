Notification Settings

Appeal for owner of lost snake found on the loose in Rugeley to come forward

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are appealing for the owner of a lost snake who was found in Rugeley to come forward so they can ensure a sssswift reunion.

The snake was captured on Cross Street in Rugeley
Officers from Cannock Police Station responded to reports of a snake on the loose, which they managed to capture on Cross Street in Rugeley.

The orange snake even posed for a photo, which Cannock Police uploaded to their Twitter page.

Now, the hunt is on to find the reptile's owners so the snake can safely go home.

Cannock Police Tweeted: "Officers have attended Cross Street in Rugeley this afternoon after reports of a snake on the loose, if you are the owner, or know who the owner is please ask them to contact us on 101, quoting serial 401 of August 18."

