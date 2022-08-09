GMB submits pay claim for Amazon workers in Rugeley

Amazon's distribution centre in Rugeley

The GMB is asking for talks on pay – facilitated by the government arbitration service ACAS.

Last week protests happened in warehouses across the country including walk outs from shifts, sit-ins in canteens and “go slow” protests.

And the company has already moved to discipline those who have participated in protests.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: "Amazon workers deserve a decent pay rise. They are the backbone of the company – one of the most profitable on earth.

"When the high street was shut down through COVID, Amazon continued to make money. The least it can do is share those profits with their workers.