Appeal for help locating stolen lawn equipment

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after the theft at the premises on Sandy Lane in Rugeley, which is believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25.

The force it has been informed by witnesses of two men unloading a mower similar to the one stolen near to Trent Valley in Stafford around 2pm on Monday, April 25.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 or going onto Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 578 of 25 April.

