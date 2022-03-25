Notification Settings

Tia, 12, chosen to represent England in Dance World Cup

By Eleanor Lawson

A schoolgirl from Rugeley has been chosen to represent England in the Dance World Cup taking place in Spain.

Tia Douton
Tia Douton

Tia Douton,12, said she was "thrilled" to be representing the country alongside six other girls from her dance company, after being shortlisted from 3,000 applicants.

She has been dancing with the Ellise Locke Dance Company for three years and won 11 medals across many national competitions last year, so hopes are high for a medal-winning performance in this year's World Cup.

Tia Douton

Tia is a Year 8 pupil at The Hart School in Rugeley.

Principal Rachael Sandham said: “A huge well done to Tia. We are super proud of her impressive achievements outside of school, and we are excited to see what she achieves in the Dance World Cup this year and in the future.”

Tia with school principal Rachael Sandham

The Hart School is no stranger to its pupils excelling in the world of sports, with many other students who have represented Great Britain, including in karate and kickboxing.

Tia will now perform alongside her teammates at the Dance World Cup in Northern Spain, which takes place between June 24 and July 2.

Team England will hope to replicate last year's success and bring home the trophy once again.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

